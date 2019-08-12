Acusan a Katy Perry de agresión sexual

La cantante Katy Perry fue acusada por el actor y modelo Josh Kloss, de agresión sexual durante el proceso de grabación del videoclip de “Teenage Dream”.
El hombre de 38 años filmó varias escenas de besos y acalorados momentos amorosos con la artista en 2010, pero, según dio a conocer en Instagram, sufrió tratos vejatorios y hasta fue agredido sexualmente. “Me trató como prostituto”, relató.
Kloss expresó que Perry era amable cuando estaban solos, pero con otras personas lo trataba mal. “Dijo a todo el set que le daba asco besarme”, remarcó.
Según su testimonio, resistió todo ese tiempo e incluso declinó una invitación de la cantante para ir junto a ella a un club de strippers.
“Vi a Katy un par de veces después de su quiebre con Russell (Brand) Una vez llevé a un amigo que se moría de ganas por conocerla. Era una fiesta de cumpleaños. Cuando la vimos, nos abrazamos, pero cuando me di vuelta a presentar a mi amigo me bajó los pantalones y calzoncillos lo más que pudo para mostrarle a un par de sus amigos hombres y, a todo el público, mi pene”, contó.
El modelo dijo sentirse “patético y avergonzado”, además de señalar que los representantes de la cantante lo forzaron a guardar silencio sobre la situación.
Por último, indicó que han sido nueve años de gente preguntándole cómo es Katy Perry, situación que ya no aguanta.
“Hay millones de veces antes en que podría haber revelado esto, pero esas ocasiones me habrían beneficiado financieramente. Ahora, no hay ningún beneficio para mí”, finalizó.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.