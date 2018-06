Pasajeros terminaron vomitando por culpa del piloto: La maniobra que usó para obligarlos a salir de la nave

Air Craft is on fire ..Not exactly. Flight no I5 582 of Air Asia to Bagdogra. First they pushed back, then returned to bay .. then anounced technical snag. Kept stationary for one hour on tarmac to instruct deplaning. When passengers objected, put blowers in full blast to hound passengers out. Simply suffocating kids …No food or water in beteeen.This is the way Aviation industry work in India. This #AirAsiaservice was perticularly scary …Avoid Air Aisia …

Posted by Dipankar Ray on Tuesday, June 19, 2018