Famosos despiden al chef internacional Anthony Bourdain

El conocido chef y crítico gastronómico estadounidense Anthony Bourdain murió en Francia, según informó este viernes la cadena de televisión CNN, en la que tenía un programa con el que acercaba a los espectadores a las cocinas de todas partes del mundo.

“Con gran tristeza podemos confirmar la muerte de nuestros amigo y colega, Anthony Bourdain”, dijo la cadena en un comunicado emitido el viernes por la mañana.

Sin embargo, variados personajes del espectáculo han enviado sus condolencias a través de Twitter al chef internacional.

Por último, el mensaje más emotivo fue el de su pareja la actriz italiana Asia Argento (42) donde publicó a través de Instagram “Anthony daba todo de él en cada cosa que hacía. Su espíritu brillante y valiente tocó e inspiró a muchos, y su generosidad no conocía límites. Era mi amor, mi roca y mi proyector. Estoy más allá devastada. Envió mi cariño a su familia. Les pido que respeten su privacidad y la mía”, manifestó.

His wisdom, his insight, his humor, his compassion, his staunch resistance to the inauthentic and support of all that resonates from the heart, and his passion for life that he shared with the us….Its difficult to process a world without Anthony Bourdain. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain. I read and loved Kitchen Confidential while I was working as a chef at Groucho St Jude in Glasgow. It was the first book since Down & Out In Paris & London that captured some of the intensity, danger and excitement of life in a kitchen. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) June 8, 2018

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “I’m in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away. I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life. Iggy Pop” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) June 8, 2018

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018