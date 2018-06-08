Famosos despiden al chef internacional Anthony Bourdain

El profesional tenía 61 años y según peritajes preliminares sobre la causa de su muerte indican que se habría suicidado.

por
Felipe Gajardo
El conocido chef y crítico gastronómico estadounidense Anthony Bourdain murió en Francia, según informó este viernes la cadena de televisión CNN, en la que tenía un programa con el que acercaba a los espectadores a las cocinas de todas partes del mundo.

Con gran tristeza podemos confirmar la muerte de nuestros amigo y colega, Anthony Bourdain”, dijo la cadena en un comunicado emitido el viernes por la mañana.

Sin embargo, variados personajes del espectáculo han enviado sus condolencias a través de Twitter al chef internacional.

Por último, el mensaje más emotivo fue el de su pareja la actriz italiana Asia Argento (42) donde publicó a través de Instagram “Anthony daba todo de él en cada cosa que hacía. Su espíritu brillante y valiente tocó e inspiró a muchos, y su generosidad no conocía límites. Era mi amor, mi roca y mi proyector. Estoy más allá devastada. Envió mi cariño a su familia. Les pido que respeten su privacidad y la mía”, manifestó.

Fue hallado muerto el afamado chef internacional Anthony Bourdain

