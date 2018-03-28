Elenco de Dawson´s Creek se reúne a 20 años de su debut

La clásica serie de los 90’ se tomaron la portada de Entertainment Weekly.

La serie juvenil Dawson´s Creek debutó en televisión, en 1998 bajo las pantallas de The WB en Estados Unidos.

Tras el debut, han pasado 20 años de la serie y 15 años del final. Por esta razón, la revista reunió a los protagonistas.

Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter) y Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley),  se reunieron para recordar algunos de los momentos vividos en la serie, que terminó en  2003.

Mis recuerdos del programa y de lo que era se ha visto reflejado en la gente que conectó con él”, reveló James Van Der Beek.

Katie Holmes también reflexionó ante el fenómeno de la serie “Especialmente cuando empezamos, yo todavía era una adolescente y era genial leer un guión que expresaba cosas que yo aún estaba intentando entender”.

